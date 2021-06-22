Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 386 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $377,699.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

