Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $24.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 214,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $8,309,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

