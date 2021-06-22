Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.