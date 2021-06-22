Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Post $1.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

