$1.74 EPS Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

TER opened at $126.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

