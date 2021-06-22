Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

TSE ARE opened at C$17.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.50.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

