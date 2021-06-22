Friendz (FDZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $74,233.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $811,875.98 and approximately $74,233.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00590622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00077310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 521,643,977 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

