Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $46,307.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00590622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00077310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

