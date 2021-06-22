ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $622,349.15 and approximately $3,559.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00329841 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009020 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

