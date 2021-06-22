Coinsbit Token (CNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $133,778.00

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $825,789.29 and approximately $133,778.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00590622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00077310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

CNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsbit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.