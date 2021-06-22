Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.96 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.