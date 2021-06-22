Xiotri (XIOT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,270.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $102.61 or 0.00337941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 54.2% lower against the dollar. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $453,311.21 and approximately $11,270.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00590622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00077310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Xiotri

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.