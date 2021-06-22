Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

