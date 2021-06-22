Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

NYSE NSC opened at $264.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

