Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

