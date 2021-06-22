Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $724,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

