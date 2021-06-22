Critical Survey: Beyond Meat (BYND) versus Its Rivals

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of 27 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Beyond Meat to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Beyond Meat and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 8 5 0 1.95 Beyond Meat Competitors 350 1193 1213 33 2.33

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus price target of $127.72, suggesting a potential downside of 13.29%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Beyond Meat’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Meat has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat’s peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -19.58% -18.94% -8.99% Beyond Meat Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $406.79 million -$52.75 million -245.48 Beyond Meat Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.57

Beyond Meat’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Beyond Meat peers beat Beyond Meat on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.