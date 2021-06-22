Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Waters worth $22,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $348.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

