SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stake Boosted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 148.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after buying an additional 1,542,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

SLQT opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.