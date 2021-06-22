Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Twitter by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Twitter by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,518,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 249,591 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

