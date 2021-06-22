Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 29,220 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 29,220 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.