Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,583,000 after acquiring an additional 431,718 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

NYSE PBR opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.2859 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.