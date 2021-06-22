Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 278.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 128.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Fly Leasing Limited has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLY. Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

