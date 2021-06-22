Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 217.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 817,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $257,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $304.06 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.69 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.70.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

