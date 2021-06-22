Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $84,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

