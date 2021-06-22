Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $23.15 Average PT from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SBLK opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.29. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

