Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New $201,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $190.78 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

