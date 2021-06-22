Abbrea Capital LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

NYSE:GM opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

