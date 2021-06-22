Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,263.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.34, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,338.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

