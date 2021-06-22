Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

