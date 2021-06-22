Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

