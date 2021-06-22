SafePal Price Down 38.7% This Week (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market cap of $73.21 million and $7.64 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00051696 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001115 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002939 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002701 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

