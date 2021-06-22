Veritaseum (VERI) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.38 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $44.38 million and $3,058.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for about $20.65 or 0.00067894 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00052709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00601648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

VERI is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

