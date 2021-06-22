Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.94 million, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.