Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

EWT stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

