Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,720,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

