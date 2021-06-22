Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 101,074 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,388,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corning were worth $103,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

