Zcoin One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,410.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.43 or 0.06068413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.80 or 0.01370587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.00374152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00116491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.71 or 0.00653430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00371986 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00040151 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

