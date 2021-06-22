Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $369.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.33. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,430.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total value of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,304,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,364 shares of company stock valued at $79,977,818 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

