G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-2.700 EPS.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

