Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,200 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 260,064 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 838,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 192,102 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19.

