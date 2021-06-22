ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,547 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

