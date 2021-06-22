Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 172.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,508 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Cara Therapeutics worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $717.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.