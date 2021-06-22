Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

