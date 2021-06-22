Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $185.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.23.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

