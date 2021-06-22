Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,962 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

