Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.53% of Rice Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Share Andrew L. purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,631,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE RICE opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.