Triple Point Income VCT Plc D (LON:TPVD) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Triple Point Income VCT Plc D (LON:TPVD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TPVD opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Tuesday. Triple Point Income VCT Plc D has a one year low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.50.

About Triple Point Income VCT Plc D

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

