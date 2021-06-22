Triple Point Income VCT Plc D (LON:TPVD) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Triple Point Income VCT Plc D (LON:TPVD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:TPVD opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Tuesday. Triple Point Income VCT Plc D has a one year low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.50.
About Triple Point Income VCT Plc D
