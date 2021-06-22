Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $337,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after purchasing an additional 135,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,056,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

