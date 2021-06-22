iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

